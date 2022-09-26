UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Two injured in firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons on Monday sustained injuries in a firing by unidentified assailants at Samundri road in Faisalabad on Monday.

Rescue officials said that the motorcyclists were on their way to court when unknown assailants opened fire at them near Soha bridge, private news channel reported.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where their condition was said to be critical.

Police have registered the case.

