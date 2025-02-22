Two Injured In Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A livestock doctor and his assistant sustained bullet injuries by assailants here in the jurisdiction of Qureshi police station on Saturday.
According to police sources,livestock officer,Dr.
Tajammal Hussain and his assistant,Aqib,were sitting at a local hotel in Moza Kuhna Qureshi,when all of sudden two armed brothers—identified as Adeel and Azaadar opened discriminate fire and managed to flee the scene.
Both the victims sustained bullets injuries and immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police registered a case against the suspects while further investigation was underway.
