Open Menu

Two Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Two injured in firing incident

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A livestock doctor and his assistant sustained bullet injuries by assailants here in the jurisdiction of Qureshi police station on Saturday.

According to police sources,livestock officer,Dr.

Tajammal Hussain and his assistant,Aqib,were sitting at a local hotel in Moza Kuhna Qureshi,when all of sudden two armed brothers—identified as Adeel and Azaadar opened discriminate fire and managed to flee the scene.

Both the victims sustained bullets injuries and immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case against the suspects while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

10 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

10 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

10 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

10 hours ago
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

11 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

11 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan