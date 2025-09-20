Open Menu

Two Injured In Firing Incident In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Two injured in firing incident in Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A police constable and a passerby sustained injuries in a firing incident near Sheikh Attar Bridge in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station on Friday.

According to a private news channel, Police said the incident happened when an unidentified gunmen opened fire, injuring Constable Hikmat and a passerby identified as Mudassir.

Both were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared their condition out of danger.

Following the incident, heavy contingents of police reached the site and launched a search operation.

