Two injured in gas blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a mosque near Khan variety, 'Porana Qilla' here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the blast occurred in a room of 'Itihad Masjid' due to gas leakage.

Resultantly, the fire erupted and engulfed a room of the mosque which was controlled after an effort of few minutes.

Soon after the blast, rescue workers, firefighters and police rushed to the site and rescued the victims.

The Rescue teams doused the flames and shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Zar Rehman, 15 years andMuhammad Ali son of Muhammad Zar Rahman, 14 years to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where their condition is stated to be stable.