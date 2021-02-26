UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Gas Blast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two injured in gas blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a mosque near Khan variety, 'Porana Qilla' here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the blast occurred in a room of 'Itihad Masjid' due to gas leakage.

Resultantly, the fire erupted and engulfed a room of the mosque which was controlled after an effort of few minutes.

Soon after the blast, rescue workers, firefighters and police rushed to the site and rescued the victims.

The Rescue teams doused the flames and shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Zar Rehman, 15 years andMuhammad Ali son of Muhammad Zar Rahman, 14 years to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where their condition is stated to be stable.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police SITE Rescue 1122 Gas Mosque Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

56 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.