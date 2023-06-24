Open Menu

Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Two injured in gas cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast here on Saturday, police said.

The blast occured at the residence of Shahzad Khan in the limit of Bhana Mari police station. As result of the intensity of the blast, the roof of the house caved in, injuring his wife and another person.

The rescue operation was started by relief agencies for the retrieval of other family members.

