Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Two injured in gas cylinder blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Two people, including a teenage boy, sustained serious injuries in a gas cylinder blast while decanting in Saddar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a shopkeeper was decanting gas in a cylinder illegally in his shop at Satiana Road Khayaban-e-Green when the cylinder blew up all of sudden.

As a result, 16-year-old Sohail Naveed of Satellite Town and 20-year-old Shehroz Rafique of Khayaban-e-Green received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing first aid, he added.

