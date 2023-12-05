Open Menu

Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Two injured in gas cylinder explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least two persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Babu Lal Hussain Road, Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the injured to hospital.

The injured were identified as 45-year-old Saeed and 38-year-old Hameed.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

Spokesman said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

The spokesman advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts / financial losses could be avoided.

