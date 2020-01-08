UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Gas Leakage At Home

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

Two injured in gas leakage at home

MULTAN,Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man and his daughter sustained burn injuries as fire broke out into a house at Mukhtar town old Shujabad Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fire erupted into a house due to gas leakage in which two persons of the family sustained burn injuries.

The injured persons were identified as 50-year-old Saleem s/o Abdul Qadir and 15-year-old Sunaina.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

However,Rescue team controlled the fire and saved the house goods from burning.

