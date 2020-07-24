Two injured in gas leakage blast on Adayala road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage in two stories building on Adayala road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, blast occurred in a hotel due to gas leakage as pipeline was not properly connected with the stove when someone lit the matchstick to burn the stove .

Resultantly, fire erupted and engulfed the whole building.

Soon after the blast, Rescue workers, fire fighters, and police rushed to the site to rescue the victims.

The Rescue teams doused the flames and shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Maqsood 25 and Muhammad Khurram 38 to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where their condition is stated to be stable.