Two injured in gas leakage explosion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as two women received burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police, a gas leakage caused a blast in a house in Abdul Razaq town near Bhosa Mandi.

As a result, a woman and a girl suffered burn wounds.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Nooria Bibi, 18 and Saleha Bibi, 11.

However, six people of a family were also injured in an other incident of gas leakage in Quetta the other day.