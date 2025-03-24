Two injured in hand grenade blast

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Two persons were injured in a hand grenade blast occurred near Kharan area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked a house with hand grenade and injured two laborers on the spot.

The laborers hailed from Sindh area and were working in Kharan district of Balochistan.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the outlaws.

