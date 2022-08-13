UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Hand Grenade Blast Near Lyari Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 11:01 PM

At least two persons sustained injuries in a hand grenade blast at Lyari Expressway exchange

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two persons sustained injuries in a hand grenade blast at Lyari Expressway exchange.

According to SSP City, some unidentified men threw a hand grenade at Garden, Toll Plaza, Lyari Expressway exchange, as a result two persons Owais and Shabbir got minor injuries.

Both injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The SSP said nature of the blast was being investigated.

The area had been cordoned off and further investigations initiated.

