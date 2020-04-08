Two injured in Hassanabdal dacoity incident

Two men identified as Khayal Khan and his brother Ameer Khan were injured when armed dacoitcs opened firing at them as they put resistance to dacoity bid in Bhallar Joggi village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on early hours of Wednesday

The four dacoits also looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 0.145 million from the house and fled away.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.