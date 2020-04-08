UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Hassanabdal Dacoity Incident

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:36 PM

Two injured in Hassanabdal dacoity incident

Two men identified as Khayal Khan and his brother Ameer Khan were injured when armed dacoitcs opened firing at them as they put resistance to dacoity bid in Bhallar Joggi village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on early hours of Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Two men identified as Khayal Khan and his brother Ameer Khan were injured when armed dacoitcs opened firing at them as they put resistance to dacoity bid in Bhallar Joggi village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on early hours of Wednesday.

The four dacoits also looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 0.145 million from the house and fled away.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

