Two injured in house collapse

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Two women were injured when a one room house of Kashmal Khan was collapsed due to rain in Balambat Tehsil here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, rescuers' team was sent to the site soon after getting information by the control room.

During the relief operation, they recovered both mother and daughter from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured were rushed to Timergara hospital for medical treatment.

In another incident in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Ouch, Adenzai Tehsil, Dir Lower, two rooms of the house of Amir Zaman son of Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Syah village, were collapsed due to the recent heavy rains. Apart from the financial loss, there was no loss of life.