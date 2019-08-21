Two injured in house collapse in Faisalabad

Two persons including a minor child were injured when a building collapsed in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons including a minor child were injured when a building collapsed in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that dilapidated roof of a house belonging to Tariq collapsed in mohallah Bilal town Warispura.

Mina Tariq (28) wife of Tariq and 3-year-old Irfan s/o Shabbir got buried under the debris and received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.