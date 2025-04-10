Open Menu

Two Injured In House Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Two persons including a child suffered burn injuries when

fire broke out in a house near here Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place near

Madni Masjid, Dijkot where a house caught fire after children

set fire to foam, due to which the fire engulfed the house.

As a result, 19-year-old Muhammad Talal and a 7-year-old

child sustained burn injuries.

On information, the rescue team reached the spot and

controlled the ablaze.

The injured were provided first aid and shifted to the Allied Hospital.

