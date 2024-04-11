Two injured in house fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A woman and her son sustained severe burns when a fire erupted in a house in the area of Khurarianwala,Jhumra road here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday that the fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and luggage of the house present on the spot.

Ujala Hasan (33) and her 4-year-old son Muhammad Ismail received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid.

The fire fighters brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours by using six vehicles, he added.