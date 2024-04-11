Two Injured In House Fire Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A woman and her son sustained severe burns when a fire erupted in a house in the area of Khurarianwala,Jhumra road here on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday that the fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and luggage of the house present on the spot.
Ujala Hasan (33) and her 4-year-old son Muhammad Ismail received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid.
The fire fighters brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours by using six vehicles, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Lasbela39 seconds ago
-
Railways lauded for excellent initiative for families in KP40 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr first day performance report issued by Rescue 112240 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchange Eid greetings41 minutes ago
-
One injured in gas explosion at CNG station51 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives Eid phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
13 persons dead 20 injured in Shah Noorani Road accident3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 handled 8 fire incidents on Eid day13 hours ago
-
Faithful offered Eid prayers amid tight security14 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DC along with RPO visited Adiala Jail to share joys on Eid14 hours ago
-
President offers Fateha for his late parents, relatives14 hours ago
-
Eid celebrated in Larkana division14 hours ago