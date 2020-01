MULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Two persons received burn injuries when fire erupted in a house located at Mukhtar town, near old Shujabad road.

According to the rescuers, injured persons Saleem (50) and his daughter Sunaina (15) were shifted to Nishtar hospital as they had received about 70 percent burn injuries.