Two injured in Karachi cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast two persons including woman were received serious burn injuries because of a major fire that broke out after a cylinder explosion occurred at Malir Jummah Goth in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the gas cylinder exploded in a house, resulting in injuring the two persons of the family.

Rescue sources said that after the explosion fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire house, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the burn injured to the hospital. Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze.