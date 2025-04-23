Two injured in Kharan hand grenade blast

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Two persons were injured in a hand grenade blast incident that took place near Eastern bypass area of Kalan located near district Kharan of Balochistan province, tv channels reported on Wednesday quoting Rescue sources.

According to details, unknown assailants attacked a tandoor shop with hand grenade and injured two persons working there.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to district headquarter hospital for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the perpetrators.