Two Injured In Lahore Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Two injured in Lahore road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A man and woman on a motorcycle were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday near the Model Town Metro Station on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

According to a private news channel and police, the accident happened when a tractor-trolley’s tire burst, causing the vehicle to lose balance and hit the motorcycle.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to the hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical. The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene after the accident. 

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

