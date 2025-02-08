Two Injured In Lahore Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A man and woman on a motorcycle were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday near the Model Town Metro Station on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.
According to a private news channel and police, the accident happened when a tractor-trolley’s tire burst, causing the vehicle to lose balance and hit the motorcycle.
Rescue teams rushed the injured to the hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical. The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene after the accident.
Police have registered a case and started an investigation.
