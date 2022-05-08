UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Manguchar Blast

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Two injured in Manguchar blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured while Sardar Ahmed Khan Bangulzai and Sardar Alyar Khan Baduzai luckily escaped in a blast at Haji Pehari, Manguchar area of Kalat district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the blast occurred when both Sardars were crossing the Haji Pehari area as they were on way to Juhan along with convoy.

As a result, two people of the convoy received injuries on the spot.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured were identified as Noor Ahmed and Abdul Ghaffar.

The injured were stated to be in stable condition.

A vehicle was also damaged in the explosion.

The bomb blast was reported to be a remote control by Levies sources.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

