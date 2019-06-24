Two injured in Mastung accident

At least two persons were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on National Highway near Baringabad area of Mastung district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :At least two persons were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker on National Highway near Baringabad area of Mastung district on Monday.

According to police sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on its way when a speedy tanker coming from opposition direction hit it, leaving two persons injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Waheed Ahmed and Abdul Rasool.

Police have registered a case.