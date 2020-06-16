Two injured in Mastung firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured two persons on National Highway near Jangal Cross area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received bullet wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital where they were referred to Quetta Civil Hosptial for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

The injured were identified as Hussain Ahmed and Muhammad Jan.

Police registered a case and started investigation.