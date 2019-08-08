Two Injured In N Waziristan Blasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM
Two persons were injured in two blasts in different areas of North Waziristan, district administration said on Thursday
The first blast occurred in Tehsil Datta Khel, in which one Sajjad was injured, while the second took place near a passenger coach in Tehsil Mir Ali, injuring one Qaisar.
Both the injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, where their condition was stated to be stable.