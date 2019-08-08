UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In N Waziristan Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

Two injured in N Waziristan blasts

Two persons were injured in two blasts in different areas of North Waziristan, district administration said on Thursday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured in two blasts in different areas of North Waziristan, district administration said on Thursday.

The first blast occurred in Tehsil Datta Khel, in which one Sajjad was injured, while the second took place near a passenger coach in Tehsil Mir Ali, injuring one Qaisar.

Both the injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Related Topics

Injured North Waziristan Coach

Recent Stories

Any review on trade downgrading linked with revisi ..

45 seconds ago

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

47 seconds ago

PPP plundered the country, made Karachi garbage du ..

48 seconds ago

Eighty People Injured in Clashes Between Kyrgyz Po ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European ..

5 minutes ago

Syed Noor welcomes ban on Indian films and dramas

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.