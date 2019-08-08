Two injured in N Waziristan blasts

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were injured in two blasts in different areas of North Waziristan, district administration said on Thursday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured in two blasts in different areas of North Waziristan , district administration said on Thursday.

The first blast occurred in Tehsil Datta Khel, in which one Sajjad was injured, while the second took place near a passenger coach in Tehsil Mir Ali, injuring one Qaisar.

Both the injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, where their condition was stated to be stable.