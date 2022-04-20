UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Nushki Bike-car Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

At least two persons got injured in a collision between a motorbike and a car at Jamal Abad cross area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two persons got injured in a collision between a motorbike and a car at Jamal Abad cross area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to details, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they received serious injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment after provision initial medical aid.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Car Nushki From

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

5 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

5 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

5 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's off ..

Islamabad High Court summons health ministry's official in PMC members terminati ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.