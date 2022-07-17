Two injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :At least two people were injured in a blast at Qambrani Road Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near a local hotel at Qambarani Road.

As a result, two people received injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where the injured victims were identified as Jalil Ahmed and Khalil Ahmed.

Police reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.