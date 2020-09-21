Two injured in Quetta firing

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were injured in a firing incident occurred on Munir Jan Road of the city in wee hours of the day, police confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in a firing incident occurred on Munir Jan Road of the city in wee hours of the day, police confirmed.

They said that Asmatullah and Asadullah sustained injured when armed men opened fire at them. The injured were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical aid.

Further investigation was underway.