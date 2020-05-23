Two Injured In Quetta Firing
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Unidentified gunmen shot injured two persons at Awami petrol Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday.
According to police sources, the both victims were present in a shop when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.
As a consequence, they received bullet injuries on the spot.
The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Jangi Khan and Abdul Aziz.
Police registered a case and started investigation.