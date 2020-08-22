Two injured in Quetta road mishap

At least two people were injured in an incident of road mishap near Airport Road area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people were injured in an incident of road mishap near Airport Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit them.

As a result, they received severe injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Muhammad Haider and Muhammad Asfand.

Police have registered a case.