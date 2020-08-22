UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Quetta Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Two injured in Quetta road mishap

At least two people were injured in an incident of road mishap near Airport Road area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people were injured in an incident of road mishap near Airport Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit them.

As a result, they received severe injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Muhammad Haider and Muhammad Asfand.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road Vehicle Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, 39 ..

5 minutes ago

US Does Everything Possible to Not Be Bound By Any ..

2 minutes ago

Nishtar hospital wards restored to previous status ..

2 minutes ago

Levies Force recovered body in Kalat

2 minutes ago

German University Puts On Concerts to Assess Coron ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko orders Belarusian army to defend border ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.