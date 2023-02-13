Two injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons were injured in a road mishap when a Rescue-1122 ambulance collided with a Truck in Upper Kohistan District.

According to the Rescue sources, the Rescue-1122 ambulance of Upper Kohistan was transporting a patient from the hospital to another district for better treatment when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, the ambulance driver and emergency medical technician were suffered critical injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital.