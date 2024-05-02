Open Menu

Two Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two people were injured in road accident when a car and van collided at Indus highway, Karak on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the collision occurred due to high speed.

A rescue team reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Road Accident Van Karak

Recent Stories

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

4 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

10 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

2 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

19 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan