Two Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two people were injured in road accident when a car and van collided at Indus highway, Karak on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the collision occurred due to high speed.
A rescue team reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
