Two Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Two people were injured when their motorcycles collided head on in Uch area.
The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said two people suffered injuries when their speeding bikes struck against each other on road in Uch area.
The injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre Uch for medical treatment.
One of the injured was identified as 30-year-old Naveed, the resident of Ada Sultan Wah, and the other was recognised as 50-year-old Abdul, the resident of Mauza Sojhla. The condition of both injured was told to be out of danger.
Recent Stories
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy's body found6 minutes ago
-
Model carts panel chief, DC Lahore plan new model markets6 minutes ago
-
Two injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Registration opens for PITB's 'SheWins' training programme6 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws held6 minutes ago
-
Canal breach damages standing crops6 minutes ago
-
Awareness program organized at central jail for women empowering prisoners26 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of developmental projects is top priority: Commissioner Hazara36 minutes ago
-
Weapons' authority letters cancelled, Section 144 imposed in N Waziristan46 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities at BHU, Larr Pharpur inspected1 hour ago
-
Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Opposition leader Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack1 hour ago