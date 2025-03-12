Two injured in road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Two people were injured when their motorcycles collided head on in Uch area.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said two people suffered injuries when their speeding bikes struck against each other on road in Uch area.

The injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre Uch for medical treatment.

One of the injured was identified as 30-year-old Naveed, the resident of Ada Sultan Wah, and the other was recognised as 50-year-old Abdul, the resident of Mauza Sojhla. The condition of both injured was told to be out of danger.