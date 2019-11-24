Two injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a tractor on National Highway near Notal area of Nasirabad district on Sunday, According to police sources, a vehicle and a tractor collided with each other due to over speeding, two persons leaving injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid by police personnel. The victims were identified as Abdul Baqi and Ahmed Khan.

Police have registered a case.