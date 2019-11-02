Two Injured In Road Accident In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Two persons were injured in an accident near 79/10-R here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, Ali Imran along with a kid Mah Noor of Kabirwala was going somewhere on motorcycle when a car hit them.
As a result both sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital here.