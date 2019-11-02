UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Road Accident In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:50 PM

Two injured in road accident in Khanewal

Two persons were injured in an accident near 79/10-R here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Two persons were injured in an accident near 79/10-R here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Ali Imran along with a kid Mah Noor of Kabirwala was going somewhere on motorcycle when a car hit them.

As a result both sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital here.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Kabirwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

5 minutes ago

Dengue cases in KP reaches to 6599 i

32 seconds ago

Four suspects held during search operation in Mult ..

33 seconds ago

Civilians Among Injured in Clashes Between Afghan ..

35 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif's platelets dropping again, personal ..

49 minutes ago

Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.