Two injured in road accident in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were injured in an accident near 79/10-R here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Two persons were injured in an accident near 79/10-R here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Ali Imran along with a kid Mah Noor of Kabirwala was going somewhere on motorcycle when a car hit them.

As a result both sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital here.