Two Injured In Road Mishap
Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:01 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons were injured as a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.
According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it turned turtle due to overspeeding.
As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.
The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.
Levies force has registered a case.