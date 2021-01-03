Two injured in road mishap

At least two persons were injured as a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons were injured as a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it turned turtle due to overspeeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.