UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:01 AM

Two injured in road mishap

At least two persons were injured as a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons were injured as a vehicle overturned on National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it turned turtle due to overspeeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

20 seconds ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

1 minute ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 107 ..

1 minute ago

Govt striving to make PWDs self-reliant through sk ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.