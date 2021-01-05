Two injured in road mishap at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta

At least two people were injured in a road mishap at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two people were injured in a road mishap at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy coach hit them near Musa Colony.

As a result, they received wounds and were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid. The victims were identified as Pir Muhammad and Abdul Wasay.

Police registered a case.