Two Injured In Road Mishap At Musa Colony Near Sariab Area Of Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two people were injured in a road mishap at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy coach hit them near Musa Colony.

As a result, they received wounds and were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid. The victims were identified as Pir Muhammad and Abdul Wasay.

Police registered a case.

