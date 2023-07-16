Two injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman and a toddler were injured when the roof of a muddy house kitchen collapsed due to rain in Joshan Jattan village, here Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the victims were identified as Hameeda Bibi (80) and a 3-year-old girl.

Rescuers pulled out the victims from the debris and shiftedthem to the local hospital for medical treatment.