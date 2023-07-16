Open Menu

Two Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two injured in roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman and a toddler were injured when the roof of a muddy house kitchen collapsed due to rain in Joshan Jattan village, here Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the victims were identified as Hameeda Bibi (80) and a 3-year-old girl.

Rescuers pulled out the victims from the debris and shiftedthem to the local hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

13 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

58 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

1 hour ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

18 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan