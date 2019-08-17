Two Injured In Roof Collapse Incident In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:49 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Two persons were injured when a roof of a tea stall caved in here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Ihsan Shahid, a billboard fell down on the roof of tea stall after hitting by a long vehicle near Dera Muhammadi Muzaffargarh Road which caused the collapse of roof.
As a result two persons Iqbal and Nawab sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.