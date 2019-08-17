Two injured in roof collapse incident in Multan

Two persons were injured when a roof of a tea stall caved in here on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Two persons were injured when a roof of a tea stall caved in here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Ihsan Shahid, a billboard fell down on the roof of tea stall after hitting by a long vehicle near Dera Muhammadi Muzaffargarh Road which caused the collapse of roof.

As a result two persons Iqbal and Nawab sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.