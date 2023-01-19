UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Roof Collapse Incident In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

A woman and girl received minor injuries in a roof collapse incident at Budhni, a suburban locality of the city, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman and girl received minor injuries in a roof collapse incident at Budhni, a suburban locality of the city, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Thursday.

On receiving information of the incident, teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered both from the debris. They have been identified as Mst N 28 and S 11 years received minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

