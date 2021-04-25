UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons sustained injuries in two different incidents in Attock during last 24 hours.

Police said in the first incident a labourer Noaman fell in a ditch while working in a private housing who was shifted to hospital.

After examination it was informed that his leg was fractured due to the mishap.

In the second incident a 39 year old woman fell from a moving train and lost her both legs near Attock City Railway station.

Meanwhile Attock police have arrested Jamil r/o Mohala Bijli Ghar and recovered 420 kites from his possession and Muhammad Fayyaz r/o village Hameed and recovered 2.040 kg chars from his possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

