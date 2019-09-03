UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Sibi Accident In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:23 PM

Two injured in Sibi accident in Quetta

At least two persons were injured in a collision between a passenger wagon and a vehicle on National Highway near Sibi's Toll Plaza on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :At least two persons were injured in a collision between a passenger wagon and a vehicle on National Highway near Sibi's Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger wagon carrying commuters was on its way when it hit a vehicle from backside due to its break failure near Toll plaza, leaving two persons injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. The both victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

