Two Injured In Sibi Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Two injured in Sibi Road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people were injured in collision between two motorcycles at Lundi Cross area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police sources, two motorbikes collided with each other due to over speeding.

As a result, two people namely Rashid Ali and and Muhammad Tahir received injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

