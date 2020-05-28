UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Sibi Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:07 PM

Two injured in Sibi road mishap

Two persons were injured in a road mishap near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in a road mishap near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims identified as Syed Subhan Ali Shah and Muhammad Ayub'smotorbike on which they were riding slipped on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Related Topics

Injured Road Sibi

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

EU Calls for Maintaining Hong Kong's High Degree o ..

2 minutes ago

UN Command Says Joined S.Korean Naval Drills in De ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 not disastrous in Pakistan as in other co ..

2 minutes ago

Spain says Nissan closing Barcelona factory

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.