Two injured in Sibi road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in a road mishap near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims identified as Syed Subhan Ali Shah and Muhammad Ayub'smotorbike on which they were riding slipped on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.