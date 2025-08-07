Open Menu

Two Injured In SWA Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:37 AM

Two injured in SWA firing

Two persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Ladha area of South Waziristan Agency, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN AGENCY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Two persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Ladha area of South Waziristan Agency, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the deputy commissioner was going to Tank when unknown assailants opened fire at vehicles of the officials crossing the Ladha area of SWA.

As a result of firing, the two policemen were injured in the incident. The police team have shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. The search operation is underway to trace the perpetrators.

Recent Stories

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

22 minutes ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

22 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

22 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

23 minutes ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

23 minutes ago
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

23 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

24 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

24 minutes ago
 138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine ..

138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan