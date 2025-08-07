Two injured in SWA firing

Two persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Ladha area of South Waziristan Agency, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday

According to initial reports, the deputy commissioner was going to Tank when unknown assailants opened fire at vehicles of the officials crossing the Ladha area of SWA.

As a result of firing, the two policemen were injured in the incident. The police team have shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. The search operation is underway to trace the perpetrators.