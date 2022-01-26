UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Traffic Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 01:37 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were injured when a van and a truck collided on the bypass on Muzaffargarh DG Khan Road on Wednesday.

According to the information received from the rescue control room, 22-year-old Altaf Hussain son of Talib Hussain, and the 23-year-old daughter of Saeed Akhtar, a resident of Multan city, were shifted to Indus Hospital after rendering first aid.

Local police have started an investigation into the accident.

