Two injured in traffic mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were injured when a van and a truck collided on the bypass on Muzaffargarh DG Khan Road on Wednesday.

According to the information received from the rescue control room, 22-year-old Altaf Hussain son of Talib Hussain, and the 23-year-old daughter of Saeed Akhtar, a resident of Multan city, were shifted to Indus Hospital after rendering first aid.

Local police have started an investigation into the accident.