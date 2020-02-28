Two injured in transporters clash in Islamabad

Two persons were injured in a clash held between the group of transporters near jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, Private news channel reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in a clash held between the group of transporters near jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, Private news channel reported on Friday.

According to police, the transporters clashed with each other on route permit issue near Sabzi Mandi area.

During exchange of harsh words, a group of transporter opened firing, which resulted in injuring the two persons in the area. The Police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigations are underway.