Two injured including a traffic officer in Bannu firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a traffic officer were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them at Bazaar Gate Bannu.

According to details, unidentified persons opened fire on a youth named Junaid and injured him. Traffic TO tried to catch him. But unidentified persons also opened fire on them. Both were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Bannu.