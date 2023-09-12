Two injured of blast on FC vehicle still in ICU: LRH spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The two critically injured FC officials of the explosion on FC vehicle here on Warsak road were still in the ICU of Lady Reading Hospital, said the spokesman of LRH here on Tuesday.

He said that a total of 11 injured by the blast were admitted to the hospital out of them two FC officials sustained deep and multiple injuries on their heads and faces, adding that the two injured were placed on ventilator support in ICU and a team of doctors and medical staff was providing round-the-clock treatment to them.