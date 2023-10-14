Open Menu

Two Injured Of Turbat Tragic Incident Undergo Treatment At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Two labourers who received serious bullet injuries in the incident of terrorism in Turbat (Balochistan) were admitted to Nishtar Hospital, here on Saturday night.

According to official sources from Nishtar Hospital, two labourers named Tauheed and Ghulam Mustafa were being given quality treatment.

Both injured persons were taken to Multan by plane. MS Dr Rao Amjid Ali Khan deputed a team of doctors for the provision of quality treatment to the injured persons.

Earlier, six labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Turbat on early Saturday morning. Several other labourers received bullet injuries. The two persons who were taken to the Hospital belonged to Multan and Narowal, said official sources.

